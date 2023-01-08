Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.79. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

