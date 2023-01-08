Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.38 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and $508,804.49 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

