Metis Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Metis has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $60,628.39 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

