MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $18.53 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $81.60 million and $2.14 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $18.53 or 0.00109328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234284 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.81475899 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,365,611.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.