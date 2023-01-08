MetisDAO Price Hits $18.34 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $18.34 or 0.00108194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $80.78 million and $2.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040768 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00234576 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.51665242 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,039,521.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

