MetisDAO Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $18.54 or 0.00109467 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $81.66 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040690 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00234869 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.51665242 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,039,521.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

