Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $224.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average is $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $323.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

