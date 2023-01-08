MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) vs. Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A N/A -1.12% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mondee and MingZhu Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.38 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Mondee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MingZhu Logistics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mondee and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondee currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.19%. Given Mondee’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mondee is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of Mondee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mondee beats MingZhu Logistics on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

