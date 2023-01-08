Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 723.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

