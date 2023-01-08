Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 1,279 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $124.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $161.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

