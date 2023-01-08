Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in onsemi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Truist Financial reduced their target price on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

onsemi Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

