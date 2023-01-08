Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 245,391.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

