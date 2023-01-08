Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2,460.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $134.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

