Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.91 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.