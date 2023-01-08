Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,179.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,979.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,893.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.