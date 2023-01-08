Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,091.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

