Monero Price Tops $154.38 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $154.38 or 0.00911132 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $76.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,943.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00448241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00117415 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00602177 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00253899 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00244360 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,224,347 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

