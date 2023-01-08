Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $73.17 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $155.15 or 0.00914423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $73.17 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,967.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00450220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00119305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00603247 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00253985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00245240 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,224,270 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

