Morgan Stanley Cuts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $41.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE LRN opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. Stride has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.36). Stride had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $425.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. Research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

