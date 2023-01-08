Morgan Stanley Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $181.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.36.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.