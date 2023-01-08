Morgan Stanley Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $293.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $293.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $289.70 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $376.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

