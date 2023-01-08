MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

