MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

