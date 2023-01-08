MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

