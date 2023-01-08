MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 92.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.61.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.42. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

