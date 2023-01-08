MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Up 3.8 %

Target stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.