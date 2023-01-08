MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.