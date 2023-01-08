MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.