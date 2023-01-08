MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.7% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

