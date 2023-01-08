MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $34.41 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

