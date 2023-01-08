Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) PT Raised to $305.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $270.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.63.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Murphy USA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,100,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

