Nano Labs Ltd’s (NYSEARCA:NA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Nano Labs’ (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 9th. Nano Labs had issued 1,770,000 shares in its IPO on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $20,355,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Nano Labs Price Performance

Nano Labs stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. Nano Labs has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Labs stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Nano Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.