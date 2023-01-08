NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44.81 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00009045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $44.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003855 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.56093309 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $102,319,374.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

