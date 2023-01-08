NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00009229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $46.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00069950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.55753091 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $44,810,556.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

