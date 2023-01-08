Needham & Company LLC Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $40.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NYSE PHR opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $301,894.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,446 shares of company stock worth $2,395,302 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

