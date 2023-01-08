NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NerdWallet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NRDS stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $709.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.96.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.39 million.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $66,958. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 340,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 224,056 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 14.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

