Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $315.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $553.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.