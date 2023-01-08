Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $315.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $553.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

