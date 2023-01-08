Newport Capital Group LLC Has $10.80 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74.

