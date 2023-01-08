Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,199 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day moving average is $241.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

