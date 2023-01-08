Newport Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $173.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

