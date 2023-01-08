NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $124.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $161.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

