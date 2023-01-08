Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.07.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JWN opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.



