Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $285.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

