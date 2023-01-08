Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 474.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.90. 2,587,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $297.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.