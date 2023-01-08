Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 426 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,845,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

