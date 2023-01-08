Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $60,733,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $601.94. 115,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,652. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $638.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.96.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.17.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

