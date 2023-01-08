Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

