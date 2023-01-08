Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 2,829,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

