Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,273,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.71.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

